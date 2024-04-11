Arizona Cannabis Society
Arizona Cannabis Society
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Arizona Cannabis Society

El MirageArizona
1964.1 miles away
Loading...
237 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Arizona Cannabis Society

Arizona Cannabis Society is a State Licensed Dispensary committed to providing safe access, and quality medication to all medical and recreational patients alike! We strive to promote a happy and healthy environment to obtain the highest quality medical cannabis in Arizona. MENU UPDATED DAILY. ALL PRICING IS PRE TAX. IN STORE PROMOS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 6230
8376 N. El Mirage Rd., Bldg 2 Ste 2, El Mirage, AZ
Send a message
Call (888)249-2927
Visit website
License 00000090DCYT00194857
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Arizona Cannabis Society

Show all photos

2626 Reviews of Arizona Cannabis Society

4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.