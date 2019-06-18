Follow
Arkansas Natural Products
501-386-3166
Veteran Discount
Valid 6/20/2019
We offer a 20% discount to all veterans of the armed forces.
Must provide VA card, Military ID, DD-214 or have veteran status on your State Issued ID.
Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) Discount
Valid 6/20/2019
We offer a 20% discount to our patients who receive Social Security Disability Income.
Must provide your DHS award letter. Letters can be obtained though this link: https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/
Compassion Discount
Valid 6/20/2019
We offer a 20% discount to our low income patients. It's awarded on a case-by-case basis.
Must provide your tax returns from the previous year OR your DHS award letter for the program you are currently on.
Senior Discount
Valid 6/20/2019
We offer a 10% discount to our patients who are 60 and older.
Must have proof of age (60+).