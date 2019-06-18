JimmyMc5555
Dang! Best med but y’all higher than giraffe p****!!!
I love the staff! Everyone is very welcoming, caring, and very knowledgeable about the products. If you have questions, ask! They won't rush you, and they usually have a great menu.
Fantastic service. Wonderful staff. Excellent products. I guess the person below must’ve been reviewing another dispensary.
Prices were high and the staff was rude.
All I can say is WOW. Excellent customer service, large selection, and knowledgable about the best products for my ailments. I have a dispensary in my town but it doesn't compare. I will happily make the drive to Clinton again.
Been here a few times! Love the desk girls and the staff here. The atmosphere is more for people who like kind of a private purchase session. They offer prepackaged. Products not weighed in front of you. They will let you smell the goodness of the products! Good variety of items but the prices are kind of steep! They do have good sales and a good discount program! Love this place and will be back!
Each visit here just seems to get better and better. Everything is just superb, from the moment I’m greeted at the door till the moment I walk out. The staff is great, and they know their business when it comes to product and customer needs. They offer great discounts! Will definitely be returning soon!
Very convenient, great staff, fair prices, and good products.
This place has a friendly staff and a clean organized facility. The prices seem to be slightly higher than the rest of the dispensaries but was cheaper with my 20% veterans discount. Let me say this....the quality of bud from this place is FAR better than any other dispensary I have been to in Arkansas. The weird thing is all the dispensaries have basically the same strains for the most part, but this place seems to have better quality. I have had strains from this place and the same strain from another and there is a noticable difference in freshness, color, smell, terpene, etc. These guys are either growing it themselves lol or they are doing something different than other dispensaries because the product is top knotch. Will definitley be back!!!!!
The staff is absolutely incredible. I walked in to the sweetest welcome from the lady at the front. They are all very knowledgeable about their products. The service is just great!