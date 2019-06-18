Corman14 on October 2, 2019

This place has a friendly staff and a clean organized facility. The prices seem to be slightly higher than the rest of the dispensaries but was cheaper with my 20% veterans discount. Let me say this....the quality of bud from this place is FAR better than any other dispensary I have been to in Arkansas. The weird thing is all the dispensaries have basically the same strains for the most part, but this place seems to have better quality. I have had strains from this place and the same strain from another and there is a noticable difference in freshness, color, smell, terpene, etc. These guys are either growing it themselves lol or they are doing something different than other dispensaries because the product is top knotch. Will definitley be back!!!!!