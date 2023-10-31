Armadillo Buds- Fairview

These guys are absolutely amazing it's family owned and operated and they are truly "the make you feel like family ( that's not family lol)" ... you get it? like I just moved here from Texas to the area and every time I went in everyone was absolutely amazing and they have got the cutest little dog who loves sausage from McDonald's (but ya gotta soak up as much grease with a paper towel 😁) great quality pre-rolls, and carts!! And if you don't know what ya want- they do!!! And don't make you feel dumb to an "old stoner from back in the 80's" when we only dreamed of such places!!! Thanks guys(and mom)