Armadillo Buds- Fairview
420 Ellery Ave, Fairview, MT
License D-100121-002
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
9am - 6pm
13 Reviews of Armadillo Buds- Fairview
e........2
September 11, 2023
Good weed and prices, duct tape was amazing
t........8
September 6, 2023
These guys are absolutely amazing it's family owned and operated and they are truly "the make you feel like family ( that's not family lol)" ... you get it? like I just moved here from Texas to the area and every time I went in everyone was absolutely amazing and they have got the cutest little dog who loves sausage from McDonald's (but ya gotta soak up as much grease with a paper towel 😁) great quality pre-rolls, and carts!! And if you don't know what ya want- they do!!! And don't make you feel dumb to an "old stoner from back in the 80's" when we only dreamed of such places!!! Thanks guys(and mom)
w........t
September 2, 2023
This was the BEST PLACE EVER!!!! I will always come back to Armadillo Buds. I did see a sign in the window that said be back at 3pm, I talked with the owner and they could not open the door by law because of the power outage. And no transactions could be made until the next day. I went back and loaded up on CARTS!!!
m........g
September 1, 2023
Pretty disappointing. The first time I came here I was told they had no carts in stock and to come back around 2pm. I was unable to do so, so returned the next day about 45 minutes after they opened. When I arrived, the door was locked and a note was taped to it saying “Will be back at 3pm.” Needless to say, while I was very eager to try this dispensary because of their prices and selection, I will not be returning.