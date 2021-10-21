ASCEND ROCHELLE PARK is a medical dispensary in the Paramus area of New Jersey. We are excited to bring a seamless cannabis buying experience to your community. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. Ascend is committed to meeting patients’ needs by producing some of the highest quality cannabis products, offering an extensive assortment of affordably priced, high-quality, safe, and reliable products across a range of flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, and topicals. Directions Located on NJ-17 right next to Longhorn Steak House, directly across from the Acura Dealership. South, take exit 64A off of I-80. Parking On-store parking available, in-front of store with additional parking available behind the store. Payment Methods Cash and Debit cards accepted. ATM located on site.