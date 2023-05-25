Ascend Cannabis - Aberdeen
About this dispensary
Ascend Cannabis - Aberdeen
For FASTER service PLEASE visit our website at mdtruewellness . com! > Buy > Aberdeen > Fill your cart! We offer the largest menu in Maryland with over 60 strains of flower and a very large selection of concentrates, vapes, etc. Our Patient Service Providers are very knowledgeable and compassionate towards all patients. Our facility is state of the art with a large waiting area, open dispensary area with all products visible to patients before purchase.
Leafly member since 2018
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of Ascend Cannabis - Aberdeen
Deals at Ascend Cannabis - Aberdeen
Veterans and Military save 10% everyday on ALL products (no exceptions)!!
CBD Mix & Match Two DIFFERENT 1/8's For $50 $80 ½Oz | $160 1Oz SHAKE'n'BAKE $110 ½Oz | $200 1Oz $120 ½Oz | $230 1Oz $130 ½Oz | $250 1Oz While supplies last!! Subject to change rapidly!! Call us at 410-306-6099 for the latest availability!