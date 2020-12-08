I'm a medical patient and my experience with curbside service so far has been excellent. Everyone that I've dealt with, from the Budtenders to the Security Guards, have been friendly. Curbside pickup is usually a pretty quick process. I wish I knew the lady Security Guard's name, but she kept panhandlers from leaning into my car (with no mask) and asking me for money. She's very sweet but she's very stern with people bothering us medical patients... So, I really appreciate the safety that she brings. Also, Brady is my favorite Bud tender. I bring my senior dogs with me when I do my medication pickups. They look forward to seeing Brady because he always has a treat for them! Brady is also very friendly and always explains any issues that I create with my online orders. I'm also a Veteran, and I've always received my Veteran discount at checkout.