Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in Springfield, IL
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, it is legal to buy and consume medical marijuana and recreational marijuana in Springfield, IL.
- In Springfield IL, people age 21 or over can buy weed from any licensed retail dispensary in the city.
- Yes, there are at least five recreational dispensaries in the Springfield metro area.
- Yes, there are medical dispensaries in Springfield near the Grandview area.
- It is legal for people 21 and over with a valid identification card to purchase weed in Springfield for recreational purposes.
- Individuals who are 21 years old or over with a valid identification card are eligible to purchase weed in Springfield.
- In Springfield, adults with an Illinois state-issued identification card can possess up to 30 grams of weed. Adults with out of state identification cards may possess a maximum of 15 grams.
- There are many licensed dispensaries in Springfield, IL and most of them are located between Interstate 55 and State Route 4.
- Marijuana can be purchased at any licensed medical or recreational dispensary in Springfield.
- Dispensaries in Springfield first opened on Jan. 1, 2020 after the state legalized marijuana.
- Springfield dispensaries allow you to purchase a variety of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, and more.
- Springfield marijuana dispensaries limit purchases for in-state residents. You are restricted to 30 grams of flower, 5 grams of concentrates, and 500 milligrams of edibles.