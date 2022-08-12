The place is HUGE! its absolutely beautiful, stocked, has things I have not seen before. I love this place, the new atmosphere, the dispensary associates are all amazing. They did a great job with this new location. They are only Medical at the moment I cant wait for everyone else to enjoy this place they need to go Recreational ASAP!!!!! Love this place, Rochelle Park Ascend is great too, but Fort Lee OMGGGGGG you ate the ball park with this new location. Best Ascend I've been too thus far, even their bathrooms are amazing with all this new high tech equipment. In love with this place. Keep Up The Good Work!!