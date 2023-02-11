I’ve been coming to Ascends in Scranton for a few months now and my go to brand is Simply Herb the quality is just so good for its price in my opinion. I’ve never had a kind yet that I haven’t liked. I wish they would get more of the kinds I favor(black truffle, glueauto, purple magic and tropical cane). It seems like everyone likes the same strains and they just run out too fast. Overall my experience has been 8/10. A few times when I came for my order I’ve had the cashier tell me they ran out and they didn’t know what happened to my medication basically. That would be my only complaint. I order specific kinds for specific health diagnoses. Also I think an Ascends should open in Wilkes barre to help better customer service and have more quantity of products.