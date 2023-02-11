DISPENSARY
Ascend Medical Marijuana Outlet - Scranton
Scranton, PA
k........f
February 11, 2023
I am so happy I came across this store !! I won't go anywhere else and will drive the extra miles for them ! They are so friendly and kind from the minute you press the door bell. There is always someone with a smile ! There were lots of people the day I went and it was after work hours but they handled everyone like a champ ! Very nice store and atmosphere! I'd highly recommend this store !
b........t
February 27, 2023
Best dispensary I have found in the area, and I've tried them all. Very friendly staff, and knowledgeable budtenders. Also, they are, BY FAR, the least expensive in the area. They always have $15 and under specials, and I have been able to try many different strains at $8 for 1g. Really inexpensive way to try some different strains to see what I like and then buy larger amounts. I can't say enough good things about Ascend!
m........8
January 30, 2024
I drive past 3 other dispos to get to Ascend. It's worth the time and the drive. The budtenders are knowledgeable and friendly.
c........9
February 22, 2024
Cat is far the best employee there she knows her shit and so polite and listens to you !!!
a........4
July 26, 2024
I absolutely LOVE this place, the people and the prices! I go here even though two (maybe even three) other places are closer. The whole environment gives no anxiety. From pulling into the parking lot to showing my card at the door to talking with the two people at check-in. The whole process is so stress-free and relaxed, even when I forget to add something else to my order.
b........d
September 22, 2023
so I live dead smack between to cities. so it's equal driving. glad I found my new spot. I save money and the same great brands as other spots for less. only suggestion to new customers is place a order ahead. very busy location. only down fall are long line
t........5
May 29, 2023
The prices and quality can't be beat.
l........y
October 27, 2023
I’ve been coming to Ascends in Scranton for a few months now and my go to brand is Simply Herb the quality is just so good for its price in my opinion. I’ve never had a kind yet that I haven’t liked. I wish they would get more of the kinds I favor(black truffle, glueauto, purple magic and tropical cane). It seems like everyone likes the same strains and they just run out too fast. Overall my experience has been 8/10. A few times when I came for my order I’ve had the cashier tell me they ran out and they didn’t know what happened to my medication basically. That would be my only complaint. I order specific kinds for specific health diagnoses. Also I think an Ascends should open in Wilkes barre to help better customer service and have more quantity of products.