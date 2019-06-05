Cuckoo4Cannabis on October 1, 2019

There is never a budtender out on the floor to great you, sometimes your waiting 5 minutes before they realize your standing there. The electronic menus constantly mess up, their prices are way to high compared to other places. There is NO variety in their deals, the same Sweet Tooth Thursday deal on the same three strains. They are only offering Veterans 6% off, Seniors get 10% but you can’t combine the discount with other deals. They only want to make a dollar, it’s run like a recreational Dispensary not a Medical Dispensary.