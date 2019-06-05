Bigfisherman
I love that my order is always ready at the window when im in a hurry and call it in. I like the people are so helpful and friendly..Thank you. EVERYONE
Awesome people, no complaints!
I love this dispensary, it’s the best dispo in MD. I love all my experiences with bird, Jeremy, and Roy, and also amber. The crew is amazing, every experience is blissful. Thank you guys so much
Really stepped down in quality by ALOT. Industry discount is 3%, literally every other place is 15%+, and the preroll I purchased was advertised at 32%, but smelled like mids. I will happily keep driving past this place for much better deals and treatment. Crying shame.
I Love the wonderful people that work here, always helpful.
Always helpful I dont like paying more than 10 a gram always find something for me friendly staff I go everyday almost never had anyone unkind love them thanks for my smiles guys n I cant get in trouble anymore love Grace case😉
Way overpriced, loyalty program almost useless. Snobby staff, horrible Owner!
I ALWAYS LOVE MY VISITS AT ASH AND EMBER. THE SUPER VISOR AT CENTREVILLE IS SO UNDERSTANDING AND HELPFUL. THE PRE- ROLLS NEED TO COME IN DIFFERENT VARIETIES. I ALWAYS get THE SAME ONE WITHMY POINTS. REALLY WANT SOMETHING DIFFERENT.
Love it
There is never a budtender out on the floor to great you, sometimes your waiting 5 minutes before they realize your standing there. The electronic menus constantly mess up, their prices are way to high compared to other places. There is NO variety in their deals, the same Sweet Tooth Thursday deal on the same three strains. They are only offering Veterans 6% off, Seniors get 10% but you can’t combine the discount with other deals. They only want to make a dollar, it’s run like a recreational Dispensary not a Medical Dispensary.