Aweo Flower is a proud woman-owned and indigenous-operated cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing our community with High-quality, sustainable products rooted in tradition. Guided by ancestral wisdom and modern innovation, we aim to empower individuals through education, healing, and connection to the Earth. Our commitment to quality, ethical practices, and social responsibility reflects our deep respect for our culture, land, and wellness. By supporting local growers and artisans, we strive to create a welcoming space where everyone can experience the benefits of cannabis in a safe and respectful environment. So stop by and say High!