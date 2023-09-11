AYR Cannabis Dispensary Clearwater is Florida’s premier medical cannabis dispensary that believes you should be empowered to choose the medical marijuana products and methods that best fit your needs. Formerly Liberty Health Sciences, our medical marijuana dispensary in Clearwater, FL offers reliable, high-quality medicinal marijuana products ranging from premium flower, edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, concentrates, tinctures, and more. Florida patients can order online through our website for convenient in-store pickup, or visit our Clearwater dispensary to shop our diverse product selection. Once inside our dispensary, we encourage you to chat with our knowledgeable budtenders to help you select the right products for you. Wherever you are on your cannabis journey, our goal is to enrich the lives of our customers, communities, and team.