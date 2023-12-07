dispensary
Medical & Recreational

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Dayton (Recreational & Medical)

Dayton, OH
357.4 miles away
is this your listing?
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Dayton (Recreational & Medical)

Starting on 8/6/2024 we are open to Customers 21+ with a valid government-issued ID!!! AYR Dispensary (Owned & Operated By Daily Releaf) is an Ohio medical & recreational marijuana dispensary, serving qualified registered patients & customers 21+, offering the highest quality medical & recreational marijuana products for therapy management. AYR's mission is to engage with our local community and to provide best-in-class care for registered patients & Customers 21+ through excellent therapeutic products and consistent pharmaceutical therapy. AYR Dispensary accepts payment in cash and debit cards. Visit AYR Dispensary in Dayton, Ohio, and browse our online dispensary website to place online reservations for in-store pickup, information on our loyalty program, customer offers, and more information.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 11
4918 Airway Road, Dayton, OH
Call 9372817696
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

1 Review of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Dayton (Recreational & Medical)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.