AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Dayton (Recreational & Medical)

Starting on 8/6/2024 we are open to Customers 21+ with a valid government-issued ID!!! AYR Dispensary (Owned & Operated By Daily Releaf) is an Ohio medical & recreational marijuana dispensary, serving qualified registered patients & customers 21+, offering the highest quality medical & recreational marijuana products for therapy management. AYR's mission is to engage with our local community and to provide best-in-class care for registered patients & Customers 21+ through excellent therapeutic products and consistent pharmaceutical therapy. AYR Dispensary accepts payment in cash and debit cards. Visit AYR Dispensary in Dayton, Ohio, and browse our online dispensary website to place online reservations for in-store pickup, information on our loyalty program, customer offers, and more information.