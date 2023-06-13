Leafly

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palatka
dispensary
Medical

PalatkaFlorida
691.1 miles away
About this dispensary

440 N SR-19, Palatka, FL
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Heroes’ Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Veterans and retired first responders receive 25% off every day.

The Heroes discount is only for active, reserve, retired or disabled veterans of the armed forces and first responders. Veterans must have one of the following valid IDs listed for the discount: U.S. Military Services privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage Membership Card, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card or DD-214. First responders are defined as Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff’s Deputies and Local Police. 25% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Pediatric Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients under the age of 18 receive 50% off.

Must be an active Florida MMJ cardholder. Patients will receive 50% off of each order, available in store and online. Discounts can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Pediatric patients must be accompanied by a certified & licensed caregiver 21 years or older. Pediatric patients must have a diagnosis from a qualified physician. Caregivers must have a valid caregiver ID card to purchase or administer MMJ. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Senior Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF.

Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

