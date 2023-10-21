Leafly

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Sarasota
dispensary
Medical

SarasotaFlorida
861.7 miles away
162 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

At Liberty Health Sciences, we understand that every patient’s situation is unique, which is why our patient care does not stop after the initial contact. Our team is committed to providing continued guidance, information and support throughout the entire patient experience.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 112
2067 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
License MMTC-2015-0002
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Deals at AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Sarasota

Heroes’ Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Veterans and retired first responders receive 25% off every day.

The Heroes discount is only for active, reserve, retired or disabled veterans of the armed forces and first responders. Veterans must have one of the following valid IDs listed for the discount: U.S. Military Services privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage Membership Card, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card or DD-214. First responders are defined as Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff’s Deputies and Local Police. 25% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Medical Card Renewal Offer
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Receive $75 OFF orders of $150 when you renew your medical card.

Must be an active patient at AYR Cannabis Dispensary and have made at least one purchase at a AYR Cannabis Dispensary dispensary. In store orders only. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store. Discount not reflected online. To confirm renewed medical card, please bring receipt and paperwork of Florida MMJ card renewal to patient care specialist. Your account will be updated with this information. Must be redeemed in the same month of Florida MMJ card renewal. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Senior Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF.

Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

21 Reviews of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Sarasota

3.6
September 27, 2023
The staff is always friendly, however that only gets you so far.I will not spend money here, I've tried a lot of things multiple times. I've gotten flower, distillate carts, Haze live resin carts, kynd CDT carts, and tinctures. Even their top tier bud gave me a headache. The Kynd cartridges both clogged up on me about a 1/4 into them making it difficult to continue smoking it. The gummies are super chemically and fake flavor tasting compared to other dispensaries locally.
March 29, 2023
Weigh your purchases after you leave the store but before you leave the parking lot. This location consistently sells underweight items and the company makes returns difficult or impossible.
1 person found this helpful
February 1, 2023
The quality of the flower recently has been killer! They have a good selection of products to accommodate most everyone's needs!
August 17, 2022
This has been my primary dispensary for quite some time. I’ve recently made a purchase that ended up being faulty/ did not work, and the customer service fell completely flat. They not only showed no care, but then tried to sell me more merchandise. When I first started coming here, everything was great. Since then, the quality of the products and customer service has really gone downhill. I’ll be spending my money elsewhere from now on.
