At AYR Dispensary, we are both honored and humbled with the opportunity to serve the residents of New Jersey whom are faced every day with grave and debilitating health issues. Our primary focus is to provide nothing but the highest quality of medicinal cannabis to relieve resistant symptoms, due to certain chronic conditions, and continually exceed patients’ expectations through educated, sensitive and compassionate care. To carry out our mission, we have employed some of the brightest and most talented minds in the cannabis industry. Our experienced cultivation team is led by a Cannabis Cup-winning grower and a nationally recognized American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) Certified Professional Horticulturist (CPH). Our patient-focused counseling program is led by two Doctorates of Pharmacy with strong backgrounds in medication therapy management coupled with a focus on alternative medicine options. We thank you for your interest in AYR Dispensary and invite you to contact us with any further questions you might have.