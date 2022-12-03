Been going here almost 3 years along with 1 or 2 others in NJ local to GSD as I live in that area (union/woodbridge) and I will admit GSD has been my go to. Something seems to have changed perhaps the last few months the quality seems to have gone way which is good to see as it seemed a while back from time to time some of the stuff coiming out of there was Meh, unlike GSD's signature quality reputation. And they are bringing back a few classics like the Atlantic sunrise and OG kush and OG 18 lines and added a few Orange apricot and Jungle strains, which in my opinion when grown to perfection (and GSD's cultivators/processors have been doing just that lately holy s) are some of highest quality and most effective medicine in NJMMP's program. The last round of those 5 I just mentioned were some of the best quality bud I've gotten from GSD to date but everything has been dialed in lately that's been coming out of there and I mean everything. The GMO the last few times has gotten way better. I call it happy weed there is nothing better imo in the NJMMP program aside from maybe the BP from Breakwater (which I also call happy weed btw smoke some of each and you will see what I mean). So I have to say whatever they have been doing lately at GSD is working so please keep doing it and thanks to everyone that is part of that setup, staff especially in Union is excellent but they are all great!.