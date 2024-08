Medical patients are not prioritized at this dispensary. It is often a hassle and you’re made to wait until they call you, while recreational buyers are allowed to immediately enter. Lack of variety overall, especially in edibles. Flower is not entirely fresh as packaging shows buds were harvested a while back. High prices and not really great deals. Atmosphere is akin to a club with music blasting. Also located off a horrible highway. I suppose if you’re looking for a more calm and professional environment this is certainly not the place.