Wisconsin-owned and proudly local, our chain of 15 shops across the state specializes in premium THC-A, delta, and mushroom products. Whether you're new or experienced, our shelves are stocked with high-quality options and a huge selection of locally blown glass. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always happy to help with questions, recommendations, and good vibes. Stop in and see what makes us Wisconsin’s go-to spot for elevated experiences!