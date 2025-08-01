DISPENSARY
Azara Smoke & Vape- Chippewa Falls
Azara Smoke & Vape- Chippewa Falls
Wisconsin-owned and proudly local, our chain of 15 shops across the state specializes in premium THC-A, delta, and mushroom products. Whether you're new or experienced, our shelves are stocked with high-quality options and a huge selection of locally blown glass. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always happy to help with questions, recommendations, and good vibes. Stop in and see what makes us Wisconsin’s go-to spot for elevated experiences!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
2751 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI
License 27-0776271
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 9am CT
