Welcome to Back Alley Canna, your laid-back neighborhood dispensary serving the Great Falls community. We keep things simple — quality products, fair prices, and a chill, no-pressure vibe. Our shelves are stocked with carefully selected, lab-tested flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and more from licensed Montana producers. Whether you know exactly what you want or just want to browse and ask a few questions, our crew is here to help without the sales pitch. Swing by, take your time, and find what fits your vibe. Back Alley Canna — good product, good people, no stress.