166 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Back Alley Canna
Welcome to Back Alley Canna, your laid-back neighborhood dispensary serving the Great Falls community. We keep things simple — quality products, fair prices, and a chill, no-pressure vibe. Our shelves are stocked with carefully selected, lab-tested flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and more from licensed Montana producers. Whether you know exactly what you want or just want to browse and ask a few questions, our crew is here to help without the sales pitch. Swing by, take your time, and find what fits your vibe. Back Alley Canna — good product, good people, no stress.
Leafly member since 2026
- 2312 9th Ave N, Great Falls, MT
- call (406)770-3577
- visit website
- Followers: 1
- cash
- License D-100220-001
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
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