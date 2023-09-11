DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Balboa Bud
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2026
- 10670 Balboa Blvd, Granada Hills, CA
- call (747) 239-1366
- License C10-0001354-LIC
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
Ratings and reviews of Balboa Bud
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.