BCAF Dispensary
Logo for BCAF Dispensary
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

BCAF Dispensary

Scotch Plains, NJ
199.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
175 products | Last updated:

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Staff favorites

show all

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

BCAF Dispensary

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2600 US-22, Scotch Plains, NJ
Send a message
Call (908)936-2838
Visit website
License RE000888
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until 9pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

Photos of BCAF Dispensary

Promotions at BCAF Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from BCAF Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of BCAF Dispensary

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.