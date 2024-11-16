175 products | Last updated:
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Staff favorites
show all
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
BCAF Dispensary
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
2600 US-22, Scotch Plains, NJ
License RE000888
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Available until 9pm ET
Photos of BCAF Dispensary
Promotions at BCAF Dispensary
Updates from BCAF Dispensary
0 Reviews of BCAF Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.