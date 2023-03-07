Medical Marijuana Dispensary. Your Dispensary Bear River Dispensaries is a family owned and operated medical marijuana dispensary in Delaware Ohio. All Owners were born and still live here in the central Ohio area. All our management is Ohio located as well. Because of this, we understand the community atmosphere and hope to make you a part of your dispensary experience. Our dispensary is built on forming a relationship with our customers. For us, you are more than a retail transaction, you are a guest in our home business and the people we see at the grocery store down the street. We look forward to getting to know you and helping you through a pleasurable cannabis experience.