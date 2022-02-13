STRONG ROOTS. STRONG COMMUNITY. Beargrass Naturals is nestled at the base of the Mission Mountains on the banks of Flathead Lake. Our roots are deep in the Bigfork community. We are locally run and locally owned and believe strongly in high-quality craft cannabis grown sustainably. We are a must-stop before your fly fishing adventure or next climb. Explore our selection of the highest quality cannabis products including mouth-watering edibles, pure concentrates, and a great selection of cannabis flower in Bigfork, Montana. We focus on terpene production in our grow, resulting in the most potent and aromatic cannabis creations.