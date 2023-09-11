Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Bedford Club
Bedford Club is Bed-Stuy's proud cannabis dispensary for both canna-curious and canna-pro's alike. Our curated selection is sourced strictly from New York's OCM-licensed producers. Whether you're seeking relaxation, creativity, pain relief, or just a new experience, we want to expose you to some of New York's finest. Without compromising the culture, our team is motivated to share the fun, the knowledge, and the quality for a consistent, trusted high. Known Brands: ROVE, Heavy Hitters, CAMINO, WYLD, BLOOM, FERNWAY, JAUNTY, EUREKA NYC's Own: MFNY, DANK, AYRLOOM, OFFHOURS, FLORIST FARMS
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 1
1102 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000095
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hoursTimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash, Debit
delivery Info
Today’s hoursDelivery estimate30 min - 60 minOrder minimum$80Free delivery min spend$150PaymentDebit
