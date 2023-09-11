Bedford Club is Bed-Stuy's proud cannabis dispensary for both canna-curious and canna-pro's alike. Our curated selection is sourced strictly from New York's OCM-licensed producers. Whether you're seeking relaxation, creativity, pain relief, or just a new experience, we want to expose you to some of New York's finest. Without compromising the culture, our team is motivated to share the fun, the knowledge, and the quality for a consistent, trusted high. Known Brands: ROVE, Heavy Hitters, CAMINO, WYLD, BLOOM, FERNWAY, JAUNTY, EUREKA NYC's Own: MFNY, DANK, AYRLOOM, OFFHOURS, FLORIST FARMS