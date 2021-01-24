Super Rad establishment! I went in for the Grand Opening today and I was actually more surprised than expected! The place is HUGE! Absolutely no offense to the Smithville location, but this new store definitely feels less claustrophobic. The ladies at the front desk were very pleasant and courteous. After I was called back, I already knew what I was coming in for so it was very fast placing my order. While I was waiting for my order to be ready I did have the chance to talk with the gentleman at the register. His name was Alex. He too, was very polite and courteous. It was nice seeing somebody that was excited to be there and a part of something new. We had a great conversation and as soon as my order was ready I was cashed out. Overall very pleasant experience and I have zero reason to not go back!