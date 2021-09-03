First off, I’m a big believer in investing in my community. I was recommended from another dispensary to shop at Besame. Besame had stock in gummies I was looking for to help me sleep. I thought that was awesome, because you never see that… I had a great experience until I mentioned my home dispensary. They called the manger and team bums. Once They realized they offended me, they tried to back pedal. I went back to my dispensary to tell them my story and you know what???! They gave them the benefit of the doubt. I will not go back to BesaMe. Because my shop knows true customer service.