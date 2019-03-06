cooperthetapp on October 15, 2019

5 out 5 delivery service for all the right reasons! I've been using Best Budz services for about a month and they have outstanding customer service! they drive all the way down to me in royal oak for simple orders, their driver scott is super friendly, welcoming and helpful! The medicine here is high quality and very properly priced. I'd highly recommend the Charlotte's web to anyone! best budz is IT! Thanks guys!