great product and great communication. I will be using these guys many more times.
lumberzac, THANK YOU, Always a pleasure to read such kind and uplifting words! HAPPY FRIDAY and have a blessed day! TY! BLESSED!!
Fire bud and Service!
AirSixSix, THANK YOU, SUPER SIMPLE AND SWEET! Words we try and live by!! Thank you once again for trying our Service out! MUCHO GRACIAS! BLESSED!!!
Excellent product, service and informative staff. This is our reliable to go for our medical marijuana needs.
Maltamamo, Your becoming quite the regular's! THANK YOU for the continued support!! Stay warm out there!! BLESSED!!
how do you shop
Kkpockets, Please call the office (248-918-6136) tomorrow after 10am. Anyone who answers can assist you. Thank you
The service, products, and prices good here
Charles4now, THANK YOU Sir! We LOVE seeing these kind of words! Super happy we could come meet your needs! Have a great day! BLESSED!
Yowza! MAC 2 is Amazing! What pain? Don't ask me to balance my check book...but this will be perfect b4 PT! Thx. Tim!
The_Susan, THANK YOU, Glad to see it all worked out! LOL! Crazy how FAST that strain disappears! GL at PT! Enjoy the weather this weekend! BLESSED!
5 out 5 delivery service for all the right reasons! I've been using Best Budz services for about a month and they have outstanding customer service! they drive all the way down to me in royal oak for simple orders, their driver scott is super friendly, welcoming and helpful! The medicine here is high quality and very properly priced. I'd highly recommend the Charlotte's web to anyone! best budz is IT! Thanks guys!
Cooperthetapp, THANK YOU, Hopefully the added oils will start helping your Mom. Let us know what questions if any turn up. Thank you once again and we look forward to our next encounter. BLESSED!
never have what is advertising. $50, 10 gram bags
Manda04, Grab Bags only come around after our harvest, which is only 3 times a year ATM. Sorry you have not been able to experience one yet. "Next time, try calling the office with your questions please. (248-918-6136) Thank you!" Seems to make more sense!
Dishonest about product
hbear420(hunter), Sorry, But please feel free to contact us ANY TIME with concerns or questions. We are an open book with full transparency on our products. Thank you. (not reclaim)
How much does the $50 grab bag weigh
Jknis, Thank you, Hope this helps, but usually when in stock 10 grams. However, if we are running low we typically hand out PR's Thank you once again. Have a great day! Blessed!