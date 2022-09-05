4 Reviews of Best Budz Dispensary
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........s
September 5, 2022
Verified Shopper
Prices were great. Budtender was excellent. He was so helpful.
d........e
August 31, 2022
Was my first time there Monday, I’m back in two days. Great prices. Great customer service. I recommend trying them out for sure!!!
A........5
August 8, 2022
Verified Shopper
This is by far, my favorite dispensary!! I drive 20-25 minutes just for some Jelly Rancher!!! Thank you Best Budz!! 💚
h........5
August 2, 2022
beat weed and has the best deals and the staff is super nice I definitely will be coming here again