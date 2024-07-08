165 products | Last updated:
Better Daze Cannabis Co
Hello everyone! We are Better Daze Cannabis Company LLC. We are located in Eunice, NM at 2002 Ave O. We carry a wide variety of products. Come in and take a look we have just about everything you desire/need! From Cookies products & Bloom Vape Disposables, these are our top selling products! We carry different strains of flower, wide selection of disposables, infused blunts, infused pre rolls, a selection of edibles, chocolate bars, gummies & drinks! Our staff is here to serve & educate you on any questions you may have!
Leafly member since 2024
2002 Ave O, Eunice, NM
License CCD-MICB-2022-0171-RTLR
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 2pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
