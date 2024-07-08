Better Daze Cannabis Co
dispensary
Recreational

Eunice, NM
1504.6 miles away
165 products

About this dispensary

Hello everyone! We are Better Daze Cannabis Company LLC. We are located in Eunice, NM at 2002 Ave O. We carry a wide variety of products. Come in and take a look we have just about everything you desire/need! From Cookies products & Bloom Vape Disposables, these are our top selling products! We carry different strains of flower, wide selection of disposables, infused blunts, infused pre rolls, a selection of edibles, chocolate bars, gummies & drinks! Our staff is here to serve & educate you on any questions you may have!

Leafly member since 2024

2002 Ave O, Eunice, NM
License CCD-MICB-2022-0171-RTLR
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 2pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

