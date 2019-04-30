A Better Solution Unlimited
Holiday Special
$5 grams OTD & Bootlegger Shatter $45 OTD
This offer is limited to stock on hand; no rain checks Not valid on prior purchases. Customers must pay all applicable tax. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Only one discount code may be applied per order. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. New Patient Discount or Veteran Discount still apply only one per purchase. Promotions have no cash value. Offer cannot be sold or otherwise bartered. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply.
All Day Everyday
Lower EveryDay Price starting at 1gr $8.00 OTD and $10.00 OTD OZ $175 OTD and $185 OTD Earn 10% back in Loyalty Points on your purchase.
This offer is limited to stock on hand; no rain checks Not valid on prior purchases. Customers must pay all applicable tax. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Only one discount code may be applied per order. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. New Patient Discount or Veteran Discount still apply only one per purchase. Promotions have no cash value. Offer cannot be sold or otherwise bartered. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply.
Clones Special
Clones $20 OTD or 2 for $35 OTD
This offer is limited to stock on hand; no rain checks Not valid on prior purchases. Customers must pay all applicable tax. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Only one discount code may be applied per order. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Promotions have no cash value. Offer cannot be sold or otherwise bartered. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply.
BS UNLIMITED Smoke Shop Coupon
Make a Purchase receive a coupon for 15% off a single item or $5.00 off $15.00 purchase next door at BS UNLIMITED Smoke Shop
valid for one-time use only. Must surrender coupon. Sales tax does not qualify toward the minimum purchase amount. This offer is not redeemable for cash or gift cards, nor is it valid toward previous purchases. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers, or promotions. Void if altered, copied, transferred, auctioned or sold. Offer valid on in-stock items only. No rainchecks issued. Offer not valid for prior purchases. Other restrictions may apply. Coupon has no Cash Value.
10% OFF for all First-Time Patients
10% OFF for all First-Time Patients
Not valid on prior purchases. Customers must pay all applicable tax. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Only one discount code may be applied per order. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Promotions have no cash value. Offer cannot be sold or otherwise bartered. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply.