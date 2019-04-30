QueenBeeStoned on August 8, 2019

This dispensary is the best I’ve been to in Oklahoma! The strain selection is excellent with something for everyone at awesome prices and deals. Jason was very knowledgeable and helpful; he definitely knows his stuff! They have everything you could need all in one stop from water pipe cleaner to art for your home. I wish I could’ve spent all my money in there. Needless to say I will be back as I’ve found my new favorite dispensary/head shop!