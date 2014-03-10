dvirnatan on April 15, 2016

The location is ok, but I would never go back to that place again. This place has The Worst customer service! Even by the Spanish standards. The girl in the entrance the cashier didn't want to let me in, claims that I didn't renew my card, even tho I did, one week before. But this is not why I am angry. I am angry because she called me a liar, in front of other peoples, and this is just not the right way do deal with the situation. Finally, I convinced her that what she says does not make sense. Even after she understood she made a mistake I didn't receive any apologies. There are hundreds of dispensaries all over Barcelona if you care about fair and polite service you can do much better... good luck! (-;