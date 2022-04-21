Betty’s Roadside Provisions™ is named in the memory of our late grandmother, Betty Jane Sparks. As family matriarch, Betty lived a life dedicated to her family; we spent countless hours under Betty’s watchful eyes as children. To us, Betty was fun, proud, supportive, and unapologetically steadfast in defending her position. Inspired by our grandmother’s tenacity, we founded Betty’s Road Provisions™ to address the gap in products, services, and experiences for women to engage with quality, tailored cannabis consumables and environments.