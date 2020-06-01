drewphishes
good service and selection
BEYOND / HELLO is a medical marijuana dispensary in Ardmore that offers a wide selection of Pennsylvania's medical cannabis flower, tinctures, capsules, concentrates, and more. We believe in helping, in serving, in questioning, in being deliberate, intentional, fully focused on our patients. We are interested in the growth, comfort, health, and healing of our patients.
During my visit the Pa State software provider for the point of service ordering system malfunctioned and shut down in the whole state closing all sales statewide in every store for a few hours. The dispensary staff went out of their way to provide refreshments (weckerley’s gourmet ice cream sandwiches I might add) and taking all customers information down that arrived so they could immediately inform them when things were opened. Although the delay was over an hour it was not their fault and they made things as comfortable as they could!