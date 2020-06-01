SRenish on July 15, 2020

During my visit the Pa State software provider for the point of service ordering system malfunctioned and shut down in the whole state closing all sales statewide in every store for a few hours. The dispensary staff went out of their way to provide refreshments (weckerley’s gourmet ice cream sandwiches I might add) and taking all customers information down that arrived so they could immediately inform them when things were opened. Although the delay was over an hour it was not their fault and they made things as comfortable as they could!