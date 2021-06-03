First off the decors amazing. So relaxing and inviting. The staff are extremely friendly and accommodating and helpful!!! They really know what their talking about and do make you feel stupid for asking questions, even if they have nothing to do with purchase. They have great sales and loyalty program, which is why I am a returning customer. As well as a fine selection of stashlogix larges lock boxes/to small lock bags for us that want to keep everything in one spot and locked for whatever your reason. All around this is a great place to go find great products, great people, great prices. Love them!!!