Sickiepooh444 on November 26, 2019

Mike and Will were awesome!! I have RSD and they were so very accommodating and patient. They personally made sure my first experience was amazing. Everyone was attentive and empathetic and that means a lot to me. Because Mike knew about the complexities of my disease he was able to recommend product that addresses my pain and issues. Will was super patient and personable. And I thoroughly enjoyed the key-key too :). I'm definitely coming back. Next time I won't come in looking like Baby Jane Hudson (wink wink). Loved these two ❤️. Mike really does look like Zachary Quinto. 😊