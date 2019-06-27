4buddy
Always very polite staff is a plus when getting your meds, very helpful people. THANKS! You all are soooo appreciated!
Good location its just a train atop away
I like the variety
Great company so far all beyond n hellos are wondeful
It’s the coolest dispensary I’ve been in Philadelphia . They always have bud . All my other local dispos run out . The people are super helpful ! And they are always running deals
Great products
10/10 Staff, Quality, and Environment. Best place in the city.
Extremely helpful, everyone was in a good mood, and had plenty to choose from! This is definitely my dispensary of choice
Mike and Will were awesome!! I have RSD and they were so very accommodating and patient. They personally made sure my first experience was amazing. Everyone was attentive and empathetic and that means a lot to me. Because Mike knew about the complexities of my disease he was able to recommend product that addresses my pain and issues. Will was super patient and personable. And I thoroughly enjoyed the key-key too :). I'm definitely coming back. Next time I won't come in looking like Baby Jane Hudson (wink wink). Loved these two ❤️. Mike really does look like Zachary Quinto. 😊
I had a very good first impression of the place. The staff was very helpful and polite. The quality of the product was great too.