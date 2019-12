Phishdicks420 on December 30, 2019

Called early and they accommodatingly set aside a slice of GTI sour diesel… The last they had. It was my first time at the shop and they have a discount for first time shopper’s which I was never made aware of. I noticed cards advertising this discount after my transaction was completed. When I made the bud tender aware of this issue he went to their manager who refused to accommodate the issue and insisted that I come back and get the discount on my next visit. I have a feeling I will be back at some point but it would be nice to have the manager fix the issue on site. What really rubs me the worst is that the discount was never mentioned despite filling out first time patient paperwork. Not a good way to start out a business relationship. I also happen to know that since I hadn’t walked out of the store with the product that they could have easily come back and work something out for me. I have had issues at other dispensaries and they have accommodated. It was nice that they set aside the sour diesel for me though.