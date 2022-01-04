BEYOND / HELLO Pittsburgh, located at 2009 E. Carson St. in the Mt. Oliver Borough of Pittsburgh is a community that has its own unique sense of pride and independence deeply rooted in its history that combines the old and new, of urban and suburban. BEYOND / HELLO’s new PGH storefront features plenty of on-site parking and is located in the center of the main entertainment district in the South Side of the city. Boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, theater and live music venues are all within walking distance. It is also centrally located within minutes of the Phipps Conservatory, the Botanical Gardens and the Steel City’s Shopping District. This dispensary will serve customers Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and joins the Company’s Greater Pittsburgh locations: BEYOND / HELLO Irwin and BEYOND / HELLO Johnstown.