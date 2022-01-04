BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville is conveniently located at 101 N. Centre St., in the old Schuylkill Trust Co. building. The building, a former bank built in 1923, is a classic “small-town skyscraper” with six stories of offices above the large banking hall. It resides in the center of Pottsville’s commercial heart located at the intersection of main and center in downtown Pottsville, sharing the block with other historic architecture hailing from the late 18th and early 19th centuries. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville occupies the first-floor banking hall, and special care has been taken to blend the modern retail style seamlessly with the former bank’s turn-of-the-century elegance.