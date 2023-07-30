Leafly

Beyond Hello - Dickson City
Beyond Hello - Dickson City
dispensary
Medical

Beyond Hello - Dickson City

Dickson City Pennsylvania
193.6 miles away
About this dispensary

Beyond Hello - Dickson City

Beyond Hello Dickson City, is conveniently located at 832 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Dickson City, PA 18519. This retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” Beyond Hello Dickson City carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries and vapes. Inside the dispensary you will find a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. There is a licensed pharmacist available upon an advanced request. Beyond Hello Dickson City cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup.

832 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Dickson City , PA
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Beyond Hello - Dickson City

1 Review of Beyond Hello - Dickson City

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 30, 2023
it was different and nice bud tenders.
