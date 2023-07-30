Beyond Hello Dickson City, is conveniently located at 832 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Dickson City, PA 18519. This retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” Beyond Hello Dickson City carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries and vapes. Inside the dispensary you will find a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. There is a licensed pharmacist available upon an advanced request. Beyond Hello Dickson City cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup.