Beyond Hello Woodbridge will focus on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello". We will carry cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. At the dispensary, there is also a licensed pharmacist along with a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. Cannabis patients will be able to shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup or delivery.