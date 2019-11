Papole1 on January 9, 2018

Employees are nice and they explain all products ,sometimes they don’t have some products or not enough when you need it? Have asked if its available and the employees always check they are great its not thier fault I know its just starting out maybe it will get better and cheaper for the patients to be able to buy others products or more of the product it would be nice if they would sell in 5g or 10g ? The products I have used have helped my conditions .