So, since you guys dont have a working telephone number i would thoroughly appreciate it if someone could relay a message for me, its for the bud tender working in owasso right now (toofuckinlateO’clock).
Im a 10 year smoker and i came in saying i was looking for something that was going to quote “knock me the fuck out” now, some know that can be a hard task after years of puffin that pungent lettuce, but my guy i just wanna let you know that ive been trying to get a drink out of an un-lit bath and body works candle for a solid minute now... and your boss (The White Ronnie Coleman) should give you a promotion, i applaud you my friend.