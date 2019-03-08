To to be fully blunt I love everything about this place the employees are always in a good mood they're always happy to help me the store in Skiatook where I go the most always has the best prices for the money I have if I'm having a week where I just don't have hardly any money extra for my medicine they always have something in the discount shelf and I really appreciate that I have some medical issues that being on this herb keeps me from having to be on a lot of chemicals for prescriptions so I'm so grateful for how I'm treated at this location and I'm just so grateful for the company I love that I can make this post and get a pre-roll for a penny but they deserve their reviews