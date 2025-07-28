We are a dispensary and full vape shop. With over 50+ strains, a good selection of wax, 2G and 4G disposables of many brands. We have very knowledgeable staff that will always help you get what will work best for you. We want to help every person that walks through the door with a friendly greet, high quality products, and great prices. We are located on the corner of Route 20 and Railroad Rd.