DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Big Buffalo Smoke 'N Vapor
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About this dispensary
Big Buffalo Smoke 'N Vapor
We are a dispensary and full vape shop. With over 50+ strains, a good selection of wax, 2G and 4G disposables of many brands. We have very knowledgeable staff that will always help you get what will work best for you. We want to help every person that walks through the door with a friendly greet, high quality products, and great prices. We are located on the corner of Route 20 and Railroad Rd.
Leafly member since 2024
- 11318 Route 20, Irving, NY
- call 7165458354
- Followers: 16
- cash
- License Seneca Nation of Indians business
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalIndigenous owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 10am ET
Ratings and reviews of Big Buffalo Smoke 'N Vapor
(1 reviews)
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4.0
Quality
3.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
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f........2
July 28, 2025
Nice little shop