Origamisalami on July 28, 2019

After years of waiting, the big island dispensaries opened!! Have not disappointed since day one. The location is seriously like a being inside a kid’s clubhouse, it’s so tiny. But what’s lacking in size is made up for in variety of product, sweet deals, and fantastic customer service. I look forward to seeing the employees as much as browsing. Their app is super convenient and easy to use. It would be nice if they added one more step to the loyalty program- in between the $1 quarter/$1 half steps. Could be more motivating to the consumer to spend a little more. The aforementioned variety is amazing, They recently dropped the prices of their manufactured products, but I still think the cartridges are still too expensive to pay full price. Their flower prices are decent and I’m super stoked you can mix some strains when purchasing an ounce. They have 100% of my business.