Great medicine and helpful people one of the best dispensaries I found in Colorado Springs
zoe904719
on June 3, 2018
they claim their buffalo bucks coupon you can use like cash. Well that's a big LIE. the coupon states....5 BUFFALO BUCKS use like CASH, in Big Medicine We Trust, limit one coupon per purchase / day / cannot be combined with other specials or coupons..... but try to buy something with it and they come up with an excuse of we can't let you use it cuz this isn't EXPENSIVE enough.?!?!?! If you have a problem with me using it under $10. You should add on to your coupon not for use under $10. Do not lie and have patients trying to get CBD product turned away just because you guys have a coupon that you WILL NOT HONER. I'm sure if I wanted to buy weed they would have let me use the coupon but because they are doing Shady business with their coupons I couldn't get my medicine today.
chrisneedsweed
on May 21, 2017
This place has the selection that is shown on the menu. Wide variety, quality bud and much more for an excellent price. The staff was more than happy to open all the jars and go through the gamut of varieties of bud and concentrates. You will be my dispensary from now on.
AngrySpaceMarine
on April 18, 2017
I really liked this place , Staff super friendly and Very knowledgeable.selection was on point and price was better than where I'm a member at