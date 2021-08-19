Big Mountain Botanicals was founded in early 2018, with the idea of bringing truly craft cannabis to the Flathead Valley. Without knowing too much of what the future held, we knew the one thing we could control was the efficacy of our strains and intimacy of our client experiences. This dogged focus was not solely directed towards our product, so much as the varied needs of our clients. We cultivate each strain with the end user in mind, ensuring that there's something for everyone. When you choose BMB, it's not another transaction to us, but the beginning of a relationship. We want to understand what cannabis means for you, your lifestyle, and health journey. With our decades of combined cannabis care-giving experience, you'll get the one-on-one guidance, care, and service you deserve. We're in it for the long haul, and are always standing by to support your needs and answer questions.