I called ahead and asked some questions about some goods and the person on the phone was very helpful. I got it delivered and the Owner personally delivered my medications at the exact time I had scheduled it for. :). I was expecting a pizza delivery , style trade off, but You could really tell he has a lot of compassion and care for his patients. Sampler is awesome, cute little containers too. Careful not to mix them up, keep the card that goes with them and keep them in order.
Hey thanks for the awesome review!!! We're always super happy to hear about our patients experiences and are constantly striving to improve every aspect of our business. We care about each and every one of our patients and their individual needs. Our owner Mitch is always insisting on taking deliveries just to make sure our patients are cared for and satisfied! Welcome to the Big Sky Buds Family, we hope to see you again soon :)