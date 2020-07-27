L........h on July 28, 2020

I called ahead and asked some questions about some goods and the person on the phone was very helpful. I got it delivered and the Owner personally delivered my medications at the exact time I had scheduled it for. :). I was expecting a pizza delivery , style trade off, but You could really tell he has a lot of compassion and care for his patients. Sampler is awesome, cute little containers too. Careful not to mix them up, keep the card that goes with them and keep them in order.